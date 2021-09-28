Markets
GOGO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOGO, SKT, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 64,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 967.5% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 14,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 26,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 299.9% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 14,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 133,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 223.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 6,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

