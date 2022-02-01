Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GO, CCRN, UNFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), where a total of 9,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 936,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.9% of GO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 836,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,200 underlying shares of GO. Below is a chart showing GO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN) saw options trading volume of 6,092 contracts, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of CCRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CCRN. Below is a chart showing CCRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 6,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GO options, CCRN options, or UNFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.