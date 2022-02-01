Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GO, CCRN, UNFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO), where a total of 9,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 936,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.9% of GO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 836,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,200 underlying shares of GO. Below is a chart showing GO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN) saw options trading volume of 6,092 contracts, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of CCRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CCRN. Below is a chart showing CCRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 6,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GO options, CCRN options, or UNFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.