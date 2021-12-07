Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, WMT, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 5,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 716,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 70,089 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 11,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 29,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

