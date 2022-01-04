Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, WBA, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 864,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 22,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 58,114 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, WBA options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.