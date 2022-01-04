Markets
GNRC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, WBA, FCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 864,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 22,476 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 58,114 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, WBA options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNRC WBA FCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular