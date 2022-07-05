Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GME, CELH, EAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 44,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 11,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 8,424 contracts, representing approximately 842,400 underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

