Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, NUE, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 99,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 14,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 17,909 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 367,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 45,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, NUE options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

