Markets
GM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, NUE, F

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 99,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 14,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 17,909 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 367,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 45,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, NUE options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM NUE F

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular