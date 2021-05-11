Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, IMVT, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 116,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 7,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 4,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 141,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 7,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

