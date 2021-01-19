Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, GILD, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 445,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 42,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 138,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 19,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 151,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 6,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,400 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

