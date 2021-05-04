Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, BAC, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 71,880 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 216,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 16,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 42,874 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, BAC options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.