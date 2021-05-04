Markets
GM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GM, BAC, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 71,880 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 216,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 16,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 42,874 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, BAC options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM BAC AMAT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular