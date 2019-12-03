Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GIII, RH, SAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), where a total volume of 4,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.1% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 9,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 6,549 contracts, representing approximately 654,900 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

