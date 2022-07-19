Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GH, NKLA, ASAN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 28,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 115,313 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.7% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 42,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 30,707 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 27,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GH options, NKLA options, or ASAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.