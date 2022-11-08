Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GH, EVRI, PLNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 8,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) saw options trading volume of 3,184 contracts, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 5,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GH options, EVRI options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.