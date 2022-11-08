Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GH, EVRI, PLNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 8,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 830,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) saw options trading volume of 3,184 contracts, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 5,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GH options, EVRI options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
GMET shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of GLBZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.