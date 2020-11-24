Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GE, CCL, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 505,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 118.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 37,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 283,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 22,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

