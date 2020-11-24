Markets
GE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GE, CCL, COF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 505,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 118.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 37,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 283,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 22,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GE options, CCL options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE CCL COF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular