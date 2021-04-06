Markets
GCO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GCO, IBM, ZS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO), where a total volume of 971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 34,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 13,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GCO options, IBM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GCO IBM ZS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular