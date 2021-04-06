Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GCO, IBM, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO), where a total volume of 971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 34,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 13,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GCO options, IBM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.