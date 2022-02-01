Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FWRD, COOP, GPRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total of 3,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 238.5% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 132,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 12,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 15,634 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FWRD options, COOP options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
