Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, LULU, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 27,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 78,855 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, LULU options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.