Markets
FSLR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, LULU, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 27,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 78,855 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, LULU options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLR LULU WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular