Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, BLNK, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 23,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 8,801 contracts, representing approximately 880,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, BLNK options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
