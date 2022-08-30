Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FRG, BTU, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), where a total volume of 2,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of FRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FRG. Below is a chart showing FRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 24,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FRG options, BTU options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

