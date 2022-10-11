Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FORG, WK, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG), where a total of 4,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 452,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.1% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 359,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) options are showing a volume of 6,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of WK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of WK. Below is a chart showing WK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 314,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 15,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FORG options, WK options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.