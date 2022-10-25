Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLNG, HOOD, NKLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 2,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 35,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 8,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,200 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 57,526 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 11,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

