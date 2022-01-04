Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLGT, PRCH, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 3,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 467,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 7,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 318,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

