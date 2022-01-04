Markets
FLGT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLGT, PRCH, PFE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 3,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 467,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 7,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 787,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 318,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLGT options, PRCH options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLGT PRCH PFE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular