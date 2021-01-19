Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, MRVL, COUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 4,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.4% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 306,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 100,930 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 122.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 16,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 15,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

