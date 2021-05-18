Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVN, DFS, MGNI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 5,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 506,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 14,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 19,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, DFS options, or MGNI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.