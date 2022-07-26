Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, BIIB, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 5,264 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 811,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,919 contracts, representing approximately 591,900 underlying shares or approximately 59% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, BIIB options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
