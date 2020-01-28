Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIT, R, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT), where a total volume of 58,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.3% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 36,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 6,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 686,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.7% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 38,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIT options, R options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

