Markets
FFIV

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FFIV, GD, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total volume of 7,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 787,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 11,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,939 contracts, representing approximately 693,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, GD options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFIV GD REGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular