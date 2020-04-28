Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FFIV, GD, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total volume of 7,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 787,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 11,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,939 contracts, representing approximately 693,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

