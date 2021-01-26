Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FFIV, DRI, DISCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 2,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 282,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 625,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 5,445 contracts, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares or approximately 45% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) options are showing a volume of 16,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

