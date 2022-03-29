Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, PHM, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 29,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 21,318 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 46,300 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 11,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
