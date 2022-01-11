Markets
FCX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, WFC, GES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 68,151 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 8,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 122,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 13,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 3,881 contracts, representing approximately 388,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, WFC options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX WFC GES

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular