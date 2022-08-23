Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, SI, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 84,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 15,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 3,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 10,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,800 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, SI options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
