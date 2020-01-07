Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PTCT, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 217,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 18,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) options are showing a volume of 8,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 422,569 contracts, representing approximately 42.3 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 33,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FB options, PTCT options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

