Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, ATRC, SIEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 232,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 10,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) options are showing a volume of 1,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sientra Inc (Symbol: SIEN) saw options trading volume of 6,260 contracts, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of SIEN. Below is a chart showing SIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

