Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FATE, NWL, ALNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fate Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FATE), where a total of 4,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of FATE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of FATE. Below is a chart showing FATE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) saw options trading volume of 16,530 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,900 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 2,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FATE options, NWL options, or ALNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.