Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FANG, INTC, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 12,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,800 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 153,585 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 10,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 85,473 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

