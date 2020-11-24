Notable Tuesday Option Activity: F, RCL, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 404,649 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 73.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 39,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 43,812 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 129,786 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

