Notable Tuesday Option Activity: F, C, ITW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 370,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 39,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 82,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 4,627 contracts, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,700 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

