Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, V, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 17,101 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 58,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 5,394 contracts, representing approximately 539,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, V options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

