Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, SGMS, PII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 6,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 619,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS) saw options trading volume of 5,385 contracts, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 3,153 contracts, representing approximately 315,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

