Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPD, KHC, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total of 5,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 878,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 43,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 18,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, KHC options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

