Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EW, ORLY, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW), where a total volume of 5,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 1,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 40,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

