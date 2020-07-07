Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EVER, AMBA, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER), where a total volume of 2,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,334 contracts, representing approximately 333,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,200 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 27,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

