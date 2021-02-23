Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ESTC, BGCP, ATVI

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 739,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) options are showing a volume of 15,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BGCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of BGCP. Below is a chart showing BGCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 29,847 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

