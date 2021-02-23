Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ESTC, BGCP, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 739,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) options are showing a volume of 15,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BGCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of BGCP. Below is a chart showing BGCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 29,847 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

