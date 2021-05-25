Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ESI, HA, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), where a total of 20,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.6% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 6,925 contracts, representing approximately 692,500 underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 14,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

