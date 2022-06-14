Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EOG, FANG, APA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 25,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133.20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133.20 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 17,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.65 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 51,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 25,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, FANG options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.