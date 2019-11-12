Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENR, AMSF, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), where a total of 4,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ENR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 841,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of ENR. Below is a chart showing ENR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) saw options trading volume of 488 contracts, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of AMSF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of AMSF. Below is a chart showing AMSF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 23,525 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

