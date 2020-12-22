Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, Z, SWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 12,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 13,620 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN) options are showing a volume of 72,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of SWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 22,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SWN. Below is a chart showing SWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

