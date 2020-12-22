Markets
ENPH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, Z, SWN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 12,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 13,620 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN) options are showing a volume of 72,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of SWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 22,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SWN. Below is a chart showing SWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

