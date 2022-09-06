Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, RIVN, NKLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 33,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 138,400 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 31,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 100,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 40,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, RIVN options, or NKLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

