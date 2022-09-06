Markets
ENPH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, RIVN, NKLA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 33,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 138,400 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 31,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 100,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 40,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

