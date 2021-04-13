Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, BLK, KKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 13,623 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,703 contracts, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 9,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, BLK options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.