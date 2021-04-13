Markets
ENPH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, BLK, KKR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 13,623 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,703 contracts, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 9,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

In This Story

ENPH BLK KKR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Most Popular