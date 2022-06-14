Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EMN, TWTR, WBD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), where a total of 4,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 485,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 933,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 104,398 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 85,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
