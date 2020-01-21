Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EMN, CLF, SRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), where a total of 4,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 980,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 42,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) options are showing a volume of 2,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EMN options, CLF options, or SRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.